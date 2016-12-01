2 arrested in Belgian August machete attack case

BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities have charged two people with terrorist offences linked to a machete attack on two police officers earlier this year.

The federal prosecutor's office announced Thursday that two of six people detained earlier this week were charged with participating in a terror organization and attempted murder in a terror context.

A 33-year-old Algerian attacked and wounded two women officers with a machete at Charleroi's police station on Aug. 6. He was shot dead by a third officer.