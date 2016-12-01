2 arrested in Belgian August machete attack case
BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities have charged two people with terrorist
The federal prosecutor's office announced Thursday that two of six people detained earlier this week were charged with participating in a terror organization and attempted murder in a terror context.
A 33-year-old Algerian attacked and wounded two women officers with a machete at Charleroi's police station on Aug. 6. He was shot dead by a third officer.
On Wednesday, police detained six people and seized a number of knives in anti-terror raids linked to the August attack. Three people were released; the case of one other is pending; and two — a man and woman in their thirties — were arrested.