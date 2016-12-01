All-Star Game no longer determines Series start

NEW YORK — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the league that wins baseball's All-Star Game no longer will get home-field advantage in the World Series.

Instead, that will be determined by which pennant winner had the better regular season record.

The change was included in Major League Baseball's tentative new collective bargaining agreement and disclosed early Thursday to the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the deal, reached Wednesday evening in Irving, Texas, have not been announced.

In addition, players and management agreed the minimum time for players going on the disabled list will be reduced from 15 days to 10.