Australia to keep convicted terrorists in prison longer

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia has enacted a law that will allow officials to keep convicted terrorists in prison after they have served their sentences, the prime minister said on Friday.

Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement that the law passed by Parliament on Thursday would keep Australians safe from prisoners convicted of terrorism offences who continue to pose an unacceptable threat to the community at the end of their sentences.

The law was needed because 55 people have been charged in Australia with terrorism offences since the nation's terror risk was increased to its second-highest level in September 2014, he said.

Sentences can now be extended by court order.