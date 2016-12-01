Australia to keep convicted terrorists in prison longer
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia has enacted a law that will allow officials to keep convicted terrorists in prison after they have served their sentences, the prime minister said on Friday.
Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement that the law passed by Parliament on Thursday would keep Australians safe from prisoners convicted of terrorism
The law was needed because 55 people have been charged in Australia with terrorism
Sentences can now be extended by court order.
The Law Council of Australia, which represents lawyers, welcomed amendments to the draft law which gave prisoners up to 12 months' notice of an application to extend their sentences so that prisoners could get legal help. The law also has to be reviewed by a parliamentary committee after six years.