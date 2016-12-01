Charlie's foray: French satirical paper launches in Germany

BERLIN — The new German edition of French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo has gone on sale in Germany, sporting a front cover that pokes fun at Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to run for a fourth term.

The German edition, priced at 4 euros ($4.25), is made up largely of content translated from the French version but has some exclusive material produced by editorial staff in Paris.

Issue No. 1, which appeared at newsstands Thursday, boasts a front-page cartoon of the German leader sprawled over a garage workbench and the headline "VW stands behind Merkel." Underneath her, a mechanic says: "A new exhaust, and it will keep running for another four years."