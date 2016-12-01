Charlie's foray: French satirical paper launches in Germany
BERLIN — The new German edition of French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo has gone on sale in Germany, sporting a front cover that pokes fun at Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to run for a fourth term.
The German edition, priced at 4 euros ($4.25), is made up largely of content translated from the French version but has some exclusive material produced by editorial staff in Paris.
Issue No. 1, which appeared at newsstands Thursday, boasts a front-page cartoon of the German leader sprawled over a garage workbench and the headline "VW stands behind Merkel." Underneath her, a mechanic says: "A new exhaust, and it will keep running for another four years."
Germans offered solidarity to Charlie Hebdo after the attack on its editorial staff in Paris last year that left 12 dead.