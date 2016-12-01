News / World

Day care worker says she can't explain cursing kids video

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A former Pennsylvania day care worker says she can't explain why she coaxed 3- and 4-year-old children to use obscenities on camera.

Twenty-four-year-old Rashanna Gyles, of Allentown, was charged Thursday with a misdemeanour count of corruption of minors. In a phone interview before her arraignment, Gyles told The Associated Press: "I don't know what I was thinking."

Gyles was a bus monitor at Creative Minds Daycare Academy in Allentown. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin says she had a half-dozen children direct obscenities toward another child. Authorities say she made videos of them and sent one to a friend, who called police.

The video wound up on Facebook.

State regulators have revoked the day care's license.

The day care plans to appeal, saying it was an "isolated incident."

