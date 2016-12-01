EU leader expects bloc to extend sanctions on Russia in 2017
WARSAW, Poland — European Council President Donald Tusk says he thinks the European Union will extend sanctions against Russia, but that it will be harder to preserve the West's unity on Moscow when Donald Trump is U.S. president.
Tusk spoke to Polish private television station TVN24 on Thursday to mark his two years in the EU office.
He says France, Germany and the United States have supported him in maintaining a cohesive response to Russia's military assertiveness and that he expects another extension of economic and political sanctions on Moscow to be approved in January.
However, Tusk says it may be harder to preserve the unity after Trump takes office Jan. 20. He says Trump expressed more concern about Britain's exit from the EU than about Russia when they spoke recently.