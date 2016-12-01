German police check freight trains from Austria for migrants

BERLIN — German police say they're carrying out checks on freight trains entering Germany from Austria after dozens of migrants entered the country as stowaways on such trains in recent weeks.

Federal police said the targeted checks on freight trains started Thursday in Raubling, south of the Bavarian city of Rosenheim and on a route that leads to western Austria and Italy.

They said police in Bavaria registered some 180 people in October and November who had made the dangerous journey by freight train to Germany — not just inside railcars but in some cases underneath them.