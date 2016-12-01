Net long-term UK immigration hovers at record levels

LONDON — The Office of National Statistics says the number of people migrating to the United Kingdom remains at record levels — and that the number of people coming to live in Britain from the European Union is at its highest level ever.

The agency said Thursday that an unprecedented 284,000 EU citizens are estimated to have arrived in the year to June — right before Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The net long-term immigration was estimated at 335,000, down just slightly from 336,000 the year before. Net immigration of EU citizens was 189,000.