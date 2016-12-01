Police: Parent disarmed student who brought guns to school

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police said a quick-acting parent disarmed a student who brought two guns to a Utah middle school Thursday and fired a round into the ceiling, with no injuries reported.

Bountiful Police Lt. Dave Edwards said police were still trying to determine Thursday morning if the student intentionally fired the gun inside Mueller Park Junior High in the northern Utah city of Bountiful or if the gun accidently went off while the parent was disarming the student.

The parent managed to detain the student until a police officer who happened to be down the street arrived soon after and took custody of the student, Edwards said.

Police recovered two guns from the student, but Edwards did not immediately have details about the weapons or where the student obtained them.

Edwards did not have details about why the student had guns or how the parent encountered the student in the school. The identities of the parent and student and whether they knew each other were not immediately available.

The school, about 11 miles north of Salt Lake City, remained on Lockdown as officers went room-by-room through the building to ensure it was safe. Parents arriving at the school were allowed to pick them up at a church across the street.

Davis School District spokesman Chris Williams had no further details but praised the parent who intervened, saying "It's all of our jobs to keep kids safe."