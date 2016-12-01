Ohio pulls license of 1 of state's last few abortion clinics

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has revoked the operating license of one of the state's few remaining abortion clinics on grounds it failed to obtain a required transfer agreement with a nearby hospital for emergencies.

Women's Medical Center of Dayton has 15 days to appeal the order, signed Wednesday by Health Director Rick Hodges.

Hodges said the license is being revoked because the facility failed to name an adequate number of physicians to provide backup care. His order falls in line with recommendations of an independent hearing officer.

Ohio requires ambulatory surgical facilities to have emergency backup agreements with nearby hospitals or to obtain a variance from that requirement.