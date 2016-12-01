Pakistan welcomes Trump's role in solving issues with India

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman says Pakistan welcomes U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's willingness to play a role in resolving its outstanding problems with New Delhi.

Thursday's comment from Nafees Zakaria come a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made a congratulatory call to Trump. According to a Pakistani government statement, Trump told Sharif that he is "ready and willing to play any role that you want me to play to address and find solutions to the outstanding problems."