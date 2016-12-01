Pelosi cedes some powers to House Dems angry over elections

WASHINGTON — Democrats angry over the party's dreary Election Day have decided to strip some power from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — but with her support.

House Democrats emerging from a private meeting Thursday said they voted by voice to make the leader of their political committee an elected post. Until now, Pelosi's appointed a lawmaker to that job.

Pelosi suggested that change, and others designed to give the rank and file more power, on Wednesday after winning re-election to her leadership job. Nearly a third of Democrats voted against her.

House Democrats were unhappy that they gained just six seats in last month's elections.

New Mexico Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Lujan chaired the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the past two years.