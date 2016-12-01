Police have video of delivery of Philadelphia makeshift bomb

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities have confirmed that a package that blew up when a Philadelphia man opened it contained a homemade explosive.

They also announced Thursday that they have video of the person who dropped off the package at the home of 60-year-old James Alden, who was seriously wounded in the Nov. 22 blast.

Police believe the person is male, but they aren't certain. They say the person was wearing what investigators described as an Elmer Fudd-type hat, with the flaps down. Investigators say the person's age could range from late teens to early 30s.

Investigators say they don't know if that person also manufactured the device in the package.