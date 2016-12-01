Popular online news site Doha News gets blocked in Qatar
The Doha News site said Thursday that Qatar's two internet service providers simultaneously blocked the site, suggesting they did so on the order of government regulators.
Qatar has faced heightened scrutiny from media organizations and human rights groups as it prepares to host soccer's World Cup in 2022.
The wealthy nation is home to international broadcaster Al-Jazeera, which has been a vocal champion of press freedom. The network saw three of its journalists jailed in Egypt in 2013 and over the years had its operations curtailed in other countries by authorities unhappy with its reporting.