Recruiter admits student visa scam using fake university

NEWARK, N.J. — A man has admitted taking part in an international student visa scam uncovered when federal agents set up a fake university in New Jersey.

Edison resident Tejesh Kodali pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit visa fraud. He faces up to five years in prison.

Agents from Homeland Security Investigations created the University of Northern New Jersey in 2013 to catch brokers, recruiters and employers offering bogus student visas to foreign nationals.

Kodali was among more than 20 people arrested in April.

The university was located in a storefront in Cranford and had a website but no instructors, classes or degree programs.