South Korea announces symbolic, new sanctions on N. Korea

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea has announced a set of largely symbolic, additional sanctions on North Korea for the nuclear and missile tests it conducted this year.

Friday's announcement came two days after the U.N. Security Council voted to tighten sanctions on North Korea. Pyongyang has warned of unspecified retaliation.

Seoul says it blacklisted dozens of new North Korean officials and entities by banning South Koreans from engaging in financial dealing with them.

A Seoul statement says it'll sanction a China-based company for allegedly assisting financial activities by a North Korean bank sanctioned by the U.N.