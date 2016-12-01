Strong quake felt in south Peru; houses topple but no deaths
LIMA, Peru — A strong, shallow earthquake struck a sparsely populated area in Peru's southern Andes near Lake Titicaca on Thursday, toppling some adobe houses but apparently causing no casualties, authorities said.
In Juliaca, the most important commercial city in Peru's altiplano, the quake rattled residents.
"It was felt, but we haven't heard of any material damages," a Juliaca resident, Ernesto Quispe, said by telephone.
Earthquakes are common in Peru, which is home to a major stretch of the Andes and is on the Pacific's Ring of Fire.