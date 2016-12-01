The Latest: 2nd California fugitive inmate recaptured

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Latest on the recapture of two inmates who escaped from a Northern California jail (all times local):

9:00 p.m.

A second fugitive inmate who last week escaped from a county jail in California by rappelling down with a bedsheet has been re-arrested after a standoff with police that lasted more than seven hours.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department says Rogelio Chavez was recaptured Wednesday night at a house in San Jose.

A SWAT team shot tear gas canisters into the home at least twice earlier in the day.

Video of the scene showed a man in handcuffs being led out of the house by at least six officers.

Late Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service and police in Antioch arrested 26-year-old Laron Campbell.

Chavez and Campbell escaped with two other prisoners last week by cutting through the bars covering a second-story window and then rappelling to the ground on a bedsheet rope. The others were quickly apprehended.

___

10:37 a.m.

Authorities say one of two inmates who sawed their way out of a county jail in California and vanished last week was recaptured late Tuesday after he crashed through a ceiling while hiding in his sister's attic.

Santa Clara County Undersheriff Carl Neusel says that 26-year-old Laron Campbell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and Antioch police.

Campbell's sister, Marcaysha Alexander, was also arrested on suspicion of harbouring a fugitive.

Neusel says a tip led authorities to Alexander's Antioch home and thanked the tipster.

Deputies are still searching for Rogelio Chavez.