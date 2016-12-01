The Latest: Parent disarmed student with guns at Utah school

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — The Latest on a student firing a gun at a Utah middle school (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A school district spokesman says a student who fired a shot into the ceiling of a Utah middle school Thursday morning is still inside the school being questioned by police.

Davis School District spokesman Chris Williams told KSL-TV that he had had no details about the student's identity or whether the student had any history of trouble or incidents at Mueller Park Junior High in Bountiful.

Bountiful police say no one was injured and a parent disarmed the student.

Lt. Dave Edwards says investigators are still trying to determine if the student intentionally fired the gun or if it fired accidently while the parent intervened.

Police recovered two guns from the student.

Edwards did not have immediate details about why the student had the guns or how the parent encountered the student in the school.

___

9:40 a.m.

Police say a parent disarmed a student at a Utah middle school who fired a shot into the school's ceiling Thursday morning.

Bountiful Police Lt. Dave Edwards says no one was injured and police are still trying to determine if the student intentionally fired the gun inside Mueller Park Junior High in Bountiful or if the gun accidently went off while the parent was disarming the student.

Edwards say the parent managed to detain the student until a police officer down the street arrived and took custody of the student.

Police recovered two guns from the student.

Edwards did not have details about why the student had guns or how the parent encountered the student in the school. The identities of the parent and student and whether they knew each other were not immediately available.

___

9:25 a.m.

Officials say no one is injured after a student fired a gun into the ceiling of a northern Utah junior high.

Davis School District spokesman Chris Williams says a student fired some kind of gun inside Mueller Park Junior High in Bountiful on Thursday morning. Williams says no one was injured and the student is in custody.

He had no immediate details about the student's age, why the student had a gun or where in the school the shooting took place.

Messages left with the Bountiful City police and Davis County Sheriff's Office were not immediately returned.