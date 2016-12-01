The Latest: Trump to meet Dem Sen. Heitkamp of North Dakota
WASHINGTON — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):
10:45 a.m.
Donald Trump's transition team says the incoming president will meet on Friday with North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (HYT'-kamp), a Democrat up for re-election in 2018.
Trump spokesman Jason Miller says Heitkamp "comes very highly recommended, very highly qualified as a proven leader and would be an asset in any role or capacity."
Heitkamp says in a statement she's appreciative of the meeting and says that "whatever job I do, I hope to work with the president-elect" and her colleagues in Congress to help North Dakota.