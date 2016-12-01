The Latest: Trump to meet Dem Sen. Heitkamp of North Dakota

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

10:45 a.m.

Donald Trump's transition team says the incoming president will meet on Friday with North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (HYT'-kamp), a Democrat up for re-election in 2018.

Trump and Vice-President-elect Mike Pence plan to talk with Heitkamp at Trump Tower in New York. Trump won Heitkamp's home state with an overwhelming majority in the presidential election.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller says Heitkamp "comes very highly recommended, very highly qualified as a proven leader and would be an asset in any role or capacity."