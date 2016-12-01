Thousands mark Romania's national day in Bucharest

BUCHAREST, Romania — Military planes and helicopters flew over the Romanian capital Thursday as thousands turned out to celebrate the national day, marking the date when the country reunified with Transylvania in 1918.

President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos were among senior officials who watched a military parade. Some politicians were absent from the main stage after Iohannis said he would not invite to the celebrations those who are being investigated for wrongdoing

However, Senate speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu, charged with making false statements to protect people in a real estate case, and Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the Social Democratic Party, who was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence this year for voting fraud, turned out for the celebrations nonetheless, and stood in the crowd.

They later spoke to the media. Romania holds parliamentary elections on Dec. 11 and politicians saw the national day celebrations as an opportunity to campaign.

The streets of the normally busy capital of 3 million were almost deserted on a sunny but cold day. Soldiers paraded in military vehicles. There were also celebrations and parades in other cities.

In a sign of neighbourly tensions, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Hungarian diplomats not to attend the celebrations.