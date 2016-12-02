2 rare Canada lynx shot dead in Maine; feds investigating

TOWNSHIP 14 RANGE 7, Maine — Two rare Canada lynx have been killed in Maine, and state and federal wildlife authorities are investigating.

The Maine Warden Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service say the lynx were shot dead in northern Oxford and Aroostook counties in mid-November.

The lynx looks similar to a bobcat and is listed as a threatened species under U.S. endangered species laws. Killing one unlawfully carries a fine of up to $100,000 and imprisonment of up to one year.

The warden service says lynx are increasing in population in Maine.

Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone with information that leads to a conviction stemming from either cat's death. The Fish and Wildlife Service is doing the same.