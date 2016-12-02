Cambodia PM stirs political pot with pardon for opponent
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's king has pardoned the deputy leader of the country's opposition party, taking the action at the request of Prime Minister Hun Sen in a complicated
King Norodom Sihamoni's pardon Friday of Kem Sokha, deputy head of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, allows him to avoid five months in prison for failing to answer a summons in a case involving his alleged mistress. Kem Sokha has claimed his legal problems were concocted for political reasons.
Kem Sokha's situation contrasts with that of opposition leader Sam Rainsy, who faces a two-year prison term and is barred from returning from self-imposed exile. The two opposition figures are rivals as well as allies, and Hun Sen has a history of successfully dividing his opponents.