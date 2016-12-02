Cambodia PM stirs political pot with pardon for opponent

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's king has pardoned the deputy leader of the country's opposition party, taking the action at the request of Prime Minister Hun Sen in a complicated manoeuvr that could have a major political impact.

King Norodom Sihamoni's pardon Friday of Kem Sokha, deputy head of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, allows him to avoid five months in prison for failing to answer a summons in a case involving his alleged mistress. Kem Sokha has claimed his legal problems were concocted for political reasons.