Dutch return looted 2nd-century marble head to Italy
ROME — Dutch police have returned to Italy a 2nd-century marble head stolen from the Tivoli archaeological site and offered up for auction in Amsterdam.
Carabinieri Maj. Massimo Maresca said an Amsterdam auction house had flagged the artifact to Italian authorities in 2015 after a woman purporting to be its owner offered it up for auction. Italian police then contacted Dutch police who investigated and arrested the woman, Maresca said.
Dutch authorities returned the artifact during a ceremony Friday in Amsterdam, with Maresca in attendance.