Rikers guard accused of fatally beating inmate goes on trial
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A federal civil rights trial is underway in New York City for a former Rikers Island guard accused of fatally beating an ailing inmate while the man was restrained and lying on the floor.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeannette Vargas told jurors Friday that defendant Brian Coll abused his power by "savagely" kicking inmate Ronald Spear to death in December 2012.
The encounter occurred outside a jail doctor's office. Spear had been receiving regular dialysis treatments and needed a cane to walk.
Prosecutors also say Coll got other guards to lie about what happened.
New York City previously paid out $2.75 million to Spear's family.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia premier's office admits video about teachers talks breaking down was uploaded early
-
B.C. woman who killed baby before writing university exam avoids jail time
-
Student who helped re-create drug hits back at Martin Shkreli's snarky tweets
-
Beaver trashes store aisle after sniffing out fake Christmas trees