Jamaican fugitive arrested day after making FBI wanted list

This undated photo provided by the FBI shows fugitive Marlon Jones who is wanted for multiple counts of murder in Los Angeles. The FBI has added Jones, a Jamaican fugitive to its most-wanted list as a suspect in the slaying of four people at a Los Angeles birthday party in October. The FBI announced a reward on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jones who should be "considered armed and extremely dangerous." (FBI via AP)

LOS ANGELES — The FBI says it has arrested a Jamaican fugitive a day after he was added to the agency's top 10 most wanted list in the deaths of four people at a Los Angeles birthday party in October.

Marlon Jones was added to the list Thursday, with a reward up to $100,000 offered for information leading to his arrest.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says the agency's fugitive task force arrested Jones after a freeway pursuit following a tip from the public.

Los Angeles prosecutors have filed four counts of murder against Jones for a wild gun battle that erupted in a home after the FBI says Jones shot and killed a rival Jamaican gang member.

Three others were killed and 10 were wounded in the ensuing gun fight.

