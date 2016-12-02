Japan seeks to keep pressure on NKorea over abductions

The government minister responsible for the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea during the 1970s and 80s says he believes growing international pressure will eventually lead to a return of the abductees or their remains.

Katunobu Kato, Japan's minister in charge of the abduction issue, told The Associated Press on Friday that he hoped to obtain the understanding of the United Nations and the United States to keep up pressure on North Korea to provide a full accounting of the abductees and allow them to return home.