Militias clash in Libya's Tripoli, worst violence in 2 years

BENGHAZI, Libya — Clashes are continuing for the second day among heavily-armed militias in the Libyan capital Tripoli in what appears to be the worst outbreak of violence there in two years.

Witnesses on Friday say gun battles are rocking the southeastern Nasr Forest district and adjacent neighbourhoods between militias vying for power and control over the city.

The clashes started on Thursday and reportedly left eight dead. During a lull of violence late Thursday night, panicked residents lined up in front of area gas stations.