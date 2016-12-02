Militias clash in Libya's Tripoli, worst violence in 2 years
BENGHAZI, Libya — Clashes are continuing for the second day among heavily-armed militias in the Libyan capital Tripoli in what appears to be the worst outbreak of violence there in two years.
Witnesses on Friday say gun battles are rocking the southeastern Nasr Forest district and adjacent
The clashes started on Thursday and reportedly left eight dead. During a lull of violence late Thursday night, panicked residents lined up in front of area gas stations.
Tripoli has been held hostage by various unruly militias since Moammar Gadhafi, Libya's ruler for 42 years, was ousted and killed in 2011.