Obama, incoming UN secretary-general meet at White House

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama says the former Portuguese prime minister who will lead the U.N. beginning Jan. 1. has already proven to be an effective leader.

Obama says having Antonio Guterres as U.N. secretary-general will be important as worldwide challenges and uncertainty continue to mount.

Guterres is also the U.N.'s former refugee chief. He was elected in October to succeed Ban Ki-moon.

Meeting with Obama at the White House, Guterres expressed "total commitment" to working closely with Obama and President-elect Donald Trump.