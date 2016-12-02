News / World

Obama, incoming UN secretary-general meet at White House

President Barack Obama shakes hands with United Nations Secretary-General-designate, Antonio Guterres, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Barack Obama shakes hands with United Nations Secretary-General-designate, Antonio Guterres, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama says the former Portuguese prime minister who will lead the U.N. beginning Jan. 1. has already proven to be an effective leader.

Obama says having Antonio Guterres as U.N. secretary-general will be important as worldwide challenges and uncertainty continue to mount.

Guterres is also the U.N.'s former refugee chief. He was elected in October to succeed Ban Ki-moon.

Meeting with Obama at the White House, Guterres expressed "total commitment" to working closely with Obama and President-elect Donald Trump.

Guterres says the world needs a U.N. that's more effective, more cost-effective and adopts a strong, reform-minded approach. He says he's committed to that objective, which the U.S. has long shared, to make sure the organization can be a "positive partner" with the U.S.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular