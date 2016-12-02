Possible faculty member fatally stabbed at USC

Los Angeles officials say a possible faculty member has been fatally stabbed at the University of Southern California.

Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison says the stabbing happened Friday afternoon and that the victim was a possible faculty member. He says a suspect was taken into custody.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says the victim is around 25 years old and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately released.

KTLA-TV reports that USC texted students to stay away from the campus' Seeley G. Mudd building because of police activity. The text says there was "no danger to USC or the community."