Russian military lashes out at UN over aid to Aleppo
MOSCOW — The Russian military is criticizing the United Nations for dragging its feet on delivering humanitarian aid to the areas of Aleppo, which have been recently seized by Syrian government forces.
In Friday's statement, Konashenkov called on Jan Egeland, a senior U.N. aid official for Syria, to move faster to provide aid to the area.
Russian-backed Syrian government troops have made significant gains in the rebel-held eastern part of the city since the weekend.