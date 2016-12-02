Saudi king shakes up top religious, advisory council

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The Saudi king has ordered a shake up of the country's top religious institution and advisory councils in a series of royal decrees.

According to the state news agency SPA, King Salman on Friday also ordered removal of the minister of labour Mofreg al-Haqbani and replaced him with Ali Ghafis.

The reshuffles affected the country's top religious body known as the Council of Senior Scholars composed of 21 members.