Saudi king shakes up top religious, advisory council
A
A
Share via Email
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The Saudi king has ordered a shake up of the country's top religious institution and advisory councils in a series of royal decrees.
According to the state news agency SPA, King Salman on Friday also ordered removal of the minister of
The reshuffles affected the country's top religious body known as the Council of Senior Scholars composed of 21 members.
The king also ordered a shakeup of the 150-member Shura Council, keeping the number of women at 30. In 2013, the former Saudi King Abdullah had granted women seats on the council for the first time.