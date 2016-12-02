Student who helped re-create drug hits back at Martin Shkreli's snarky tweets

An Australian student who is part of a group that re-created a key ingredient for a life-saving drug has taken aim at the drug’s name brand-owner, Martin Shkreli.

A former hedge fund manager, Shkreli became the smirking face of American corporate greed in 2015 when he bought Turing Pharmaceuticals and swiftly jacked up the price of Daraprim by 5,000 per cent.

Daraprim is a decades-old medication that is used to treat toxoplasmosis, a parasitic infection that takes advantage of AIDS patients and others who have a weakened immune system. Shkreli hiked the cost of a dose, which costs less than one dollar per tablet, to US$750 from US$13.50.

That decision didn’t sit well with University of Sydney chemist Dr. Alice Williamson at the time, and it hasn’t since.

“I couldn’t get this story out of my head, it just seemed so unfair, especially since the drug is so cheap to make and had been sold so cheaply for so long,” she told The Guardian.

Williamson is also involved with Open Source Malaria, an online community of researchers and collaborators who are “trying a different approach to curing malaria,” which is one of the illnesses Daraprim is used to treat.

Through co-operation with Open Source Malaria, a group of students aged 16 and 17 managed to re-created the drug’s key ingredient in the laboratory of their school, Sydney Grammar.

“They’ve transformed starter material that’s worth pennies into something that has a real monetary value in the (U.S.),” Williamson said.

Williamson may have been delighted. Shkreli was not and he lashed out at the positive coverage in his usual way, with a snarky tweet.

However one of the students swiftly swung back.

“Saying to us that anyone could do what we could do is certainly true,” Leonard Milan said. “If you follow his overpriced method in an industrial lab, it’s easy. But the fact we were able to substitute some really toxic gases with simple…chemicals and do it so cheaply demonstrates the absurdity of some of his justifications for the price.”

Shrkeli remains unrepentant and has continued to respond to allegations that the students’ accomplishments undercut his own arguments for his high-margin business model. In a video he posted to YouTube, Shkreli hurriedly reads a prepared script about his own accomplishments and the work being done at Turing.