Six Flags CEO to speak during Michigan State commencement

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Six Flags Entertainment Corp. CEO John Duffey will speak during Michigan State University's fall undergraduate commencement ceremonies.

Duffey talks Dec. 17 at the morning ceremony. He addresses graduates from the East Lansing school's colleges of Arts and Letters, Broad Business, Education, Music, Social Science, Residential College in the Arts and Humanities and James Madison.

The university alumnus and his wife this year gave $2.5 million to the university to support renovations to the Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

Alumna Barbara Ross-Lee, speaks during the afternoon ceremony. The vice-president for health sciences and medical affairs at the New York Institute of Technology addresses graduates from the colleges of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Communication Arts and Sciences, Engineering, Natural Science, Nursing and Lyman Briggs.