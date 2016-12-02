Six Flags CEO to speak during Michigan State commencement
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Six Flags Entertainment Corp. CEO John Duffey will speak during Michigan State University's fall undergraduate commencement ceremonies.
Duffey talks Dec. 17 at the morning ceremony. He addresses graduates from the East Lansing school's colleges of Arts and Letters, Broad Business, Education, Music, Social Science, Residential College in the Arts and Humanities and James Madison.
The university alumnus and his wife this year gave $2.5 million to the university to support renovations to the Jack Breslin Student Events Center.
Alumna Barbara Ross-Lee, speaks during the afternoon ceremony.
Both ceremonies are at Breslin.