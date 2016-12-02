South Korean opposition seeking to impeach Park next Friday

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's main opposition parties say they will push for a vote next Friday on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.

The opposition had earlier planned to call for a vote this week on whether to impeach Park over a snowballing scandal involving a shadowy longtime confidante. But they later squabbled over when to do so after Park made a conditional offer to resign.

The main opposition Democratic Party said it met with two smaller opposition parties on Friday and agreed to put an impeachment motion to a floor vote on Dec. 9.