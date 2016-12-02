The Latest: China's foreign minister reacts to Trump's call

TAIPEI, Taiwan — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump's phone conversation with Taiwan's leader (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

China's foreign minister says he hopes Beijing's relations with the U.S. won't be "interfered with or damaged" after President-elect Donald Trump broke with decadeslong diplomatic tradition and spoke directly with Taiwan's leader.

Hong Kong's Phoenix TV reports that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday the call between Taiwan's president and Trump was "just a small trick by Taiwan." He said he thought it would not change longstanding U.S. policy toward China.

Wang says the so-called "one-China policy" is the cornerstone of U.S.-China relations and that Beijing hoped that foundation would not be "interfered with or damaged."