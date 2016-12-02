The Latest: Man charged in New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on arrest in New Orleans French Quarter shooting (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

New Orleans police say one of two men involved in a French Quarter shootout has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 25-year-old man and the wounding of nine others.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison told a news conference Friday that 20-year-old Jordan Clay was arrested Thursday night in connection with the death of Demontris Toliver, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

It wasn't immediately known if Clay had a lawyer.

Those wounded did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Harrison said information gathered in the investigation led police to the Lafayette area of Louisiana, where the arrested took place. He didn't give further details about the arrested man.

Harrison said Clay and the other shooting suspect, both from the Lafayette area, had an ongoing dispute, and just happened to run into each other early Sunday on Bourbon Street.

Police say the second suspect hasn't t been identified and is still at large.

___

8:27 a.m.

New Orleans police say a 20-year-old man has been charged for a shooting in the French Quarter that left one man dead and nine others wounded.

Police said in a news release Friday that Jordan Clay was arrested on a second-degree-murder warrant.

Details of his arrest were not immediately available.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said none of the victims was an intended target when two men began arguing and shooting early Sunday on Bourbon Street.

Harrison says the man killed was 25-year-old Demontris Toliver. He said those wounded did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Police say the second suspect, who has not been identified, is still at large.