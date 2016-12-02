The Latest: Police: Shooter impersonated cop at Tacoma mall

SEATTLE — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a police officer in Tacoma, Washington. (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Authorities say a man who fatally shot a Tacoma police officer Wednesday impersonated a law enforcement officer about two weeks prior at the Tacoma Mall.

The News Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/f1wl8z ) Bruce R. Johnson was spotted walking through the mall Nov. 15 carrying what looked to be a soft rifle case over his shoulder, wearing handcuffs on his belt and a hat reading "Sheriff's."

Authorities say security officers confronted Johnson and called Tacoma police. Police later sent out a bulletin to law enforcement agencies in Pierce County, notifying them that Johnson had been impersonating an officer.

Police say Officer Reginald "Jake" Gutierrez was fatally shot by Johnson when Gutierrez and his partner went into the house to investigate a domestic violence call. Officials say Johnson was killed early Thursday by a sheriff's sniper during a standoff.

10:32 a.m.

Officials say a sheriff's sniper in Washington state killed a gunman with a single shot after one of the two children he had been using as human shields ran onto a porch and the suspect was exposed.

Authorities say 38-year-old suspect Bruce R. Johnson was killed Thursday after an 11-hour standoff in Tacoma that began with a domestic violence call.

Police Officer Reginald "Jake" Gutierrez was fatally shot Wednesday night when he and his female partner went into the house to investigate the call.

Gutierrez's partner returned fire and helped get Johnson's wife safely out of the house before the standoff began.