The Latest: Hundreds attend memorial for terror victims

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The Latest on the one-year anniversary of the San Bernardino terror attack (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

Some 500 people streamed into a California State University, San Bernardino, arena Friday night for a sombre ceremony honouring those killed and wounded in a terror attack at the nearby Inland Regional Center exactly one year ago.

The gathering was marked by music as well as numerous tributes from a list of speakers that included San Bernardino Mayor Carey Davis and Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.

One of the attack's survivors, Julie Swann-Paez, spoke movingly of each of the 14 people who lost their lives.

Swann-Paez was gravely wounded when a bullet shattered her pelvis.

Her remembrances of the others were warm-hearted and often funny, although she choked up several times.

Members of the audience included both relatives of victims and those who came to simply pay their respects.

From time to time some of them broke down in tears.

11:10 a.m.

A moment of silence has been held in San Bernardino to recall the 14 county health employees killed and the 22 others who were wounded in the terror attack one year ago.

The observance came just before 11 a.m. Friday, the time when husband-and-wife assailants opened fire on a gathering at the Inland Regional Center.

It's part of a day of remembrance on the anniversary of the tragedy that struck the city east of Los Angeles.

___

9:50 a.m.

Dozens of cyclists have embarked on a 14-mile bike ride through the city of San Bernardino, marking one mile for each of the victims killed in last year's terror attack.

The Friday morning ride was organized by a police sergeant who urged fellow members of law enforcement to remember how important it is to be fit in a crisis.

It's one in a series of events marking the anniversary of last year's attack on county employees attending a holiday luncheon at the Inland Regional Center by husband-and-wife assailants.

The attackers were later killed in a gunbattle. Investigators say the attackers were inspired by the Islamic State group.