The Latest: Worker found dead in building collapse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Latest on rescue efforts at a building that collapsed in Sioux Falls, South Dakota (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

A South Dakota official says authorities have found the body of a construction worker in a collapsed building in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras says officials found the man in a void using a search dog. The building collapsed into the street in downtown Sioux Falls earlier Friday.

The family of a 22-year-old woman who was pulled from the rubble a few hours earlier says she's in good condition.

Sideras says authorities don't believe anyone else is in the debris.

He didn't immediately identify the man who died. Sideras says, "It just didn't work out for us, unfortunately."

Authorities don't know what caused the building to collapse.

___

5:20 p.m.

The family of a 22-year-old woman who was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in South Dakota says she's in good condition.

Mike and Chris Fodness, the parents of Emily Fodness, of Sioux Falls, said in a statement Friday evening that their thoughts and prayers are with the other person who was in in the building, and their family, along with the emergency responders who worked diligently to make sure Emily was safe.

Fodness was in an apartment on the second floor of the building when it collapsed. She's being treated for her leg injuries at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

___

1:55 p.m.

Rescue workers have pulled a 22-year-old woman from the rubble of a collapsed building in a South Dakota city.

Sioux Falls emergency manager Regan Smith says the woman is "alive and well," but does have injuries to her leg. Smith says she has been taken to a hospital.

He says rescue workers continue to search for another person trapped in the rubble. Fire officials have said that person is a construction worker.

The building that collapsed Friday morning was being remodeled.

___

1:42 p.m.

Rescue workers picked through the rubble of a collapsed building in a South Dakota city Friday in search of two people who were thought to be trapped in the debris.

Crews were concerned about rubble shifting as they carefully worked to free the two. Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras said one person trapped in the debris has been talking on the phone with her mother as crews try to reach her.

Sideras said she can't see daylight so rescue workers know she's completely covered by debris.

The other person trapped is a construction worker, Sideras said.