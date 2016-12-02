Theater director asks Putin to protect arts from pressure

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin pledged Friday to protect the freedom of artistic expression in Russia, but urged artists to be careful not to offend religious believers.

Putin's comments at a meeting with Russian cultural figures came amid increasing attempts by officials and conservative vigilantes to meddle in the arts sphere.

Russia's growing conservative streak has worried many in the country's artistic community. A Moscow art gallery recently shut down an exhibition of nude photos by an American photographer after a raid by vigilantes. The Siberian city of Omsk also banned a performance of the musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" following a petition by devout Orthodox believers.

During Friday's meeting, Yevgeny Mironov, a prominent actor who is the artistic director of Moscow's Theater of Nations, pleaded with Putin to stop officials and conservative groups from trying to censor the creative arts.

"Any hooliganism, any attempts to thwart a theatre performance or an exhibition are absolutely inadmissible and must be punished in all severity of law," Putin said.

But he also added that "any freedom has another side: responsibility."

"There is a very narrow edge between dangerous buffoonery and freedom of expression," Putin said.

He pointed to a 2015 attack on the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris that killed 12 people as an example of the dangers of offending religious feelings.

"A question arises, did those cartoonists need to offend Islamic believers?" he said. "The artists might not have wanted to offend anyone, but they did."

"We must bear that in mind and not to allow that, not to split the society," Putin added.