UK Foreign Secretary underscores commitment to NATO

LONDON — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is using his first major policy address to underscore his country's commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Johnson is set to address the Royal Institute of International Affairs on Friday and say that the West must remain tough with Russia — but that it must be prepared to talk.

He will also say that the world is "struggling against non-state actors who view the whole concept of a global liberal order with contempt," and the intensity of the challenge means we need to "to defend and preserve the best of the rules-based international order."

Johnson concedes that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has a point about members making a greater contribution to the cost of their defence , but insists Britain's attachment to the alliance is unbreakable.