Ukraine's leader urges EU to extend sanctions against Russia
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WARSAW, Poland — Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has urged the European Union to extend sanctions against Russia, which he says continues its armed aggression in eastern Ukraine against international agreements.
Poroshenko was in Poland on Friday for talks and signing deals on strengthening
The visit marked 25 years since Poland became the first nation in the world to recognize an independent Ukraine, which had been a former Soviet republic.
Poroshenko said the EU should decide in January to extend its economic and political sanctions against Russia, which keeps violating the 2014 peace deal to halt hostilities.
On Thursday, European Council President Donald Tusk told the Polish TVN24 station he believes the sanctions against Russia will be extended for another six months.