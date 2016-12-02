Ukraine's leader urges EU to extend sanctions against Russia

WARSAW, Poland — Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has urged the European Union to extend sanctions against Russia, which he says continues its armed aggression in eastern Ukraine against international agreements.

Poroshenko was in Poland on Friday for talks and signing deals on strengthening co-operation in the defence and energy sectors.

The visit marked 25 years since Poland became the first nation in the world to recognize an independent Ukraine, which had been a former Soviet republic.

Poroshenko said the EU should decide in January to extend its economic and political sanctions against Russia, which keeps violating the 2014 peace deal to halt hostilities.