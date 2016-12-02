Venezuela policemen sentenced for killing protester in 2014

CARACAS, Venezuela — Two Venezuelan police officers have been sentenced to years in prison for killing a young protester in 2014.

The public prosecutor's office announced Friday that a commissioner with the intelligence police and a regular officer had been sentenced for their role in the death of 23 year-old Bassil Da Costa. Da Costa was killed in Caracas during a wave of anti-government protests. His death caused national outrage.

Intelligence police commissioner Jose Perdomo was sentenced to 29 years and six months for homicide. Police officer Andry Yoswua was sentenced to six years for improper use of a weapon.