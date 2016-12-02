Veteran broadcasting industry veteran Bob Bennett dies at 89

LOS ANGELES — A spokesman says that broadcasting industry veteran Robert "Bob" Bennett has died. He was 89.

Spokesman Jerry Digney said Friday that Bennett died at a Newport Beach, California, hospital, after a long illness. The cause of his death Tuesday was not specified.

In the 1980s, Bennett served as president of Metromedia Broadcasting, then among the nation's largest TV station groups. It was acquired in 1985 by Rupert Murdoch to form the core of the Fox broadcasting network.