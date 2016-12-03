A look at some of the world's worst nightclub fires

LONDON — A fatal fire Friday night at a warehouse party in the San Francisco Bay Area has claimed the lives of at least nine people. More than a dozen are still unaccounted for as of Saturday morning.

A look at some other nightclub fires that have exacted terrible death tolls in crowded conditions:

— October, 2015: A blaze at the Colectiv nightclub in the Romanian capital of Bucharest killed 64 people and injured nearly 150 others. The fire erupted during a rock concert by the band Goodbye to Gravity. A spark from the band's pyrotechnic show ignited the foam ceiling, erupting into flames. It's known as the worst fire in Romania's modern history.

— January, 2013: A fire killed more than 200 people at the Kiss nightclub in the city of Santa Maria in Brazil. Investigators said soundproofing foam on the ceiling caught fire and released poisonous gasses that quickly killed those attending a university party.

— December, 2009: Some 152 people died when a blaze broke out at the Lame Horse nightclub in Perm, Russia. It started when an indoor fireworks display ignited a plastic ceiling decorated with branches.

— January, 2009: An indoor fireworks display after a New Year's countdown ignited a blaze in the Santika club in Bangkok, Thailand, killing 67 people and injuring many more. Victims died from burns, smoke inhalation and from being crushed.

— September, 2008: A fire killed 44 people at the jammed King of Dancers nightclub in Shenzhen, China, when a stampede broke out after a fireworks show ignited the ceiling.

— December, 2004: In Buenos Aires, Argentina, a fire killed 194 people at the crowded Cromagnon Republic club after a flare ignited ceiling foam. Club owner Omar Chaban was sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing the deadly fire and for bribery. Others received lighter sentences.

— February, 2003: A fire at the Station nightclub in Warwick, Rhode Island, in the United States, killed 100 people and injured more than 200 others. Fireworks being used by the band Great White set fire to flammable foam inside the club.

— December, 2000: A fire that was blamed on a welding accident killed 309 people at a disco in the central Chinese city of Luoyang.

— October, 1998: An arson attack against an overcrowded youth disco in the Swedish city of Goteborg killed 63 people and left around 200 injured. Four people were later convicted for starting the fire.

— March, 1996: A fire at the Ozone Disco Pub in Quezon City, Philippines, killed 162 people. A large proportion of the victims were students partying to mark the end of the academic year.

— March, 1990: An arson attack at the Happy Land nightclub in the Bronx borough of New York City killed 87 people. It started when a man angry with his girlfriend threw gasoline on the club's only exit and set it on fire, and then jammed down the metal front gate so people were trapped.

— December, 1983: A fire at the Alcala dance hall in Madrid, Spain, left 78 people dead and more than 20 injured.

— May, 1977: A fire at the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Kentucky, in America killed 165 people and injured more than 200.

— November, 1942: The deadliest nightclub fire in U.S. history killed 492 people at Boston's Cocoanut Grove club. The fire at what had been one of Boston's foremost nightspots led to new requirements for sprinkler systems and accessible exits.