Apparent accidental shooting kills teen in Puerto Rico
A
A
Share via Email
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico are investigating the apparent accidental shooting death of a 14-year-old boy by a younger girl.
Police said that municipal guard officer Luis Colon from the southern community of Ponce reported the Friday night incident during a 911 emergency call. The officer told police that his 10-year-old female cousin took his regulation firearm and accidentally shot his teenage brother in the face.
The teenage boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No other details were released.