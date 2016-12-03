Brazilian task force investigating corruption wins award.

SAO PAULO — Transparency International has bestowed its 2016 Anti-Corruption Award on the task force investigating the massive corruption-kickback scheme at Brazil's state-owned oil company Petrobras.

The Berlin-based watchdog said in a statement the task force driving the investigation known as "Operation Car Wash" was receiving the award Saturday during the 17th International Anti-Corruption Conference in Panama City.

Since 2014, the task force has been probing charges of corruption and money laundering at Petrobras.