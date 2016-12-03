Ex-German POW gives legacy to Scottish village

LONDON — A former German soldier has left his life's savings to a small Scottish village where he was held as a prisoner of war during World War II.

Heinrich Steinmeyer, a Waffen SS soldier, was 19 when he was brought to POW camp at Cultybraggan near the village of Comrie in Perthshire. After the war, he regularly visited.

He died in 2014, leaving 384,000 pounds ($485,000) to the village in his will. His wish was to help the elderly in the community. It was unclear why nearly two years elapsed between his death and the announcement of the legacy.