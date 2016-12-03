Fidel Castro's ashes arrive in eastern city of Santiago

SANTIAGO, Cuba — Fidel Castro's ashes have arrived in the eastern city of Santiago, ending a four-day journey across Cuba.

Thousands of people welcomed the leader's remains to shouts of "Fidel! I am Fidel!" The 90-year-old former president died Nov. 25. He will be remembered in a nationally televised service led by his brother, President Raul Castro, Saturday evening. His ashes will be interred Sunday morning, ending a nine-day mourning period.